CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of two streets in Champaign will see lane closures this week as National Power Rodding Corporation performs routine sewer maintenance on them.

Maintenance started on southbound Mattis and westbound Kirby Avenues at 7 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday. The work is resulting in single-lane closures, with traffic being affected in just one area at a time. This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to traffic control devices and to proceed cautiously through the work zone.