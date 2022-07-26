CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be seeing lane closures later this week and all of next week as crews perform routine sewer maintenance.

This maintenance will take place near the intersection of Kirby and Mattis Avenues. One lane of southbound Mattis and one lane of westbound Kirby will close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 4 p.m. every day from from Wednesday, July 27, to Friday, August 5.

Traffic will be affected in only one area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Drivers in the area are asked to pay close attention to traffic control signals and drive cautiously through the work zone.

This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.