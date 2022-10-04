CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Tuesday that routine sewer maintenance will result in a pair of lane closures on one street later this week.

The closures will take place on Kirby Avenue between Crescent Drive and Mattis Avenue. Work is planned for the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, the work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed if the weather turns inclement.

Traffic in both directions will be merged into a single lane through the construction zone. Drivers are advised to proceed cautiously through the zone while paying close attention to traffic control devices.