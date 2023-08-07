CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Prospect Avenue in Champaign is closed for the next week as crews construct sewers on the side of the road.

The construction is happening near the Champaign County Club, between Hessel and Haines Boulevards. One northbound lane will be closed from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, leaving one northbound lane open for traffic to flow.

Courtesy: City of Champaign

Champaign city officials encouraged caution when traveling through work zones. They said the city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area.