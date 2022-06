PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of I-57 in Champaign County is reduced to one lane as a result of a semi-truck crash.

The crash happened in Pesotum at milepost 220. The truck, which was carrying creamer, rolled over into the right-side ditch. Illinois State Troopers were on the scene of the crash and said no one was hurt.

Traffic is moving past the crash on the highway, but only in the left lane and at a much slower pace than usual.