PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Northbound traffic on Interstate 57 is currently reduced to one lane near Pesotum due to an overturned semi-truck.

State Police said the accident happened near the exit to U.S. Route 45. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route of travel if possible. Otherwise, drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

This overturned semi-truck is separate from another semi-truck that also overturned in Champaign County, but on Interstate 74.

This is a developing story.