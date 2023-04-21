CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A road just outside of Urbana will be closing next week in order to allow for construction work on the side of the road.

Officials with the Champaign County Highway Department said High Cross Road will be closing on Wednesday to allow crews to install rip rap in a roadside ditch. The closure will be a quarter of a mile along and will start immediately south of Airport Road.

The closure is expected to end the same day it starts. While it is in effect, drivers are asked to obey all signs and barricades and avoid the construction area inside the barricades. There will be no marked detour.

Landowners with property inside the construction zone will have access to their properties, but officials said they should drive with extreme caution while in the work zone.