CAMARGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be shutting down a part of Illinois Route 130 in Camargo next week to allow for railroad construction.

The closure will take place between Main Street and Hickory Lane and will start on Monday. IDOT said the closure is necessary to allow the Decatur & Eastern Illinois Railroad to replace its crossing on Route 130. This work and closure is expected to last seven to 10 days.

Drivers are advised to consider using an alternate route of travel to avoid the area; a detour will be posted. Otherwise, drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time to drive through the area. They are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.