Update at 10:30 a.m. on 10/24

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have released further details about a crash that shut down Illinois Route 1 in Vermilion County Monday afternoon.

Officials said the investigation found a pickup truck turned in front of a sedan while trying to turn left. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as an 80-year-old man from Georgetown; he was airlifted to an area hospital. The driver and passenger of the sedan suffered only minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Route 1 was shut down for approximately three hours after the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was later ticketed for failure to yield, failing to wear a seat belt and driving an uninsured vehicle, State Police said.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Route 1 is currently shut down south of Georgetown by a crash, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened near the intersection with Old Dam Road around 4:30 p.m. Officials said two vehicles were involved and at least one person was hurt. That individual was airlifted to an area hospital.

The road remains shut down as of 5:15 p.m. The crash investigation is only beginning, and State Police could not provide further information.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as WCIA learns more information.