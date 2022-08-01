SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads in Springfield will be undergoing a special type of maintenance starting Tuesday in order to extend their operational lives.

City crews said the maintenance that will be happening will be “Reclamite Rejuvenator,” a preventative measure that will see reclamite sprayed first and then covered by a light coating of sand or limestone. The screens are then swept away one to two days after application.

Weather permitting, the following streets will be receiving this treatment starting Wednesday and ending Friday:

Alley between Lincoln Library & Municipal Center – 7th St to Capital Ave Black/Schrader/Bertman – 19th to 19th Brent – Christopher to Hoechester Brentwood – Chatham Rd to Haverford Cambridge – Barberry to Brentwood Celtic – Barberry to City Limits Cherry Hills – Outer Park to Denison Coachlight – All Cornell – Taylor to West End Country Club Dr – Interlacken to Kenney Dani Dr – Brent to Hayley Dorchester/Austin/Ellendale – Lindbergh to Lindbergh Dryden/Gaskell/Wordsworth – Hedley to Hedley Dryden/Gissing/Wordsworth – Hedley to Hedley Hackmore/Lightfoot – J.D. Jones Pkwy to Concrete Haggard – Gaskell to Gissing Haley – Old Crows to South End Hazel Dell Ln – West Lake Shore to East End Illini Rd – South Grand to Laurel James St – N. Cotton Hill to East End Midland Ct – Schrader to Schrader Oak St Parking Area – 6th to 9th Palomino – Arabian Spur to Winch Lane Ramsey – Albany to Wolfe Ridgely – Midland to 19th St South St Ct – South St to End Spring – S. Grand to Scarritt Verna Dr – Jefferson to South End Watch – Albany to Wolfe West Hazel Dell – Hazel Dell Rd to West Lake Shore West Hazel Dell – West Lake Shore to West Lake Shore Wildcat Run – All List courtesy of the City of Springfield

Vehicles can safely drive on these roads 15 to 30 minutes after the sand or limestone is spread.