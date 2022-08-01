SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads in Springfield will be undergoing a special type of maintenance starting Tuesday in order to extend their operational lives.

City crews said the maintenance that will be happening will be “Reclamite Rejuvenator,” a preventative measure that will see reclamite sprayed first and then covered by a light coating of sand or limestone. The screens are then swept away one to two days after application.

Weather permitting, the following streets will be receiving this treatment starting Wednesday and ending Friday:

Alley between Lincoln Library & Municipal Center – 7th St to Capital Ave
Black/Schrader/Bertman – 19th to 19th
Brent – Christopher to Hoechester
Brentwood – Chatham Rd to Haverford
Cambridge – Barberry to Brentwood
Celtic – Barberry to City Limits
Cherry Hills – Outer Park to Denison
Coachlight – All
Cornell – Taylor to West End
Country Club Dr – Interlacken to Kenney
Dani Dr – Brent to Hayley
Dorchester/Austin/Ellendale – Lindbergh to Lindbergh
Dryden/Gaskell/Wordsworth – Hedley to Hedley
Dryden/Gissing/Wordsworth – Hedley to Hedley
Hackmore/Lightfoot – J.D. Jones Pkwy to Concrete
Haggard – Gaskell to Gissing
Haley – Old Crows to South End
Hazel Dell Ln – West Lake Shore to East End
Illini Rd – South Grand to Laurel
James St – N. Cotton Hill to East End
Midland Ct – Schrader to Schrader
Oak St Parking Area – 6th to 9th
Palomino – Arabian Spur to Winch Lane
Ramsey – Albany to Wolfe
Ridgely – Midland to 19th St
South St Ct – South St to End
Spring – S. Grand to Scarritt
Verna Dr – Jefferson to South End
Watch – Albany to Wolfe
West Hazel Dell – Hazel Dell Rd to West Lake Shore
West Hazel Dell – West Lake Shore to West Lake Shore
Wildcat Run – All
List courtesy of the City of Springfield

Vehicles can safely drive on these roads 15 to 30 minutes after the sand or limestone is spread.