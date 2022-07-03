CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two road lanes on the University of Illinois campus will be closing this week as construction crews complete electrical work for streetlights.

The construction zone will be located on Kirby Avenue between First and Fourth Streets, in the immediate vicinity of Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center. One lane of eastbound Kirby will close on Tuesday and reopen midweek, at which point a westbound lane of Kirby will close for the rest of the week. This work is expected to be complete on July 11.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions throughout the construction.