SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects happening throughout Springfield will result in the continued or upcoming closures of several roads and lanes this week.

Construction will be taking place on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As part of this work, South Grand will be closing intermittently throughout the day as crews move and lift steel; the only times of day when the road will not be closed will be between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

The same Rail Improvements Project has Monroe Street and Capitol Avenue closed between 9th and 11th Streets. Capitol remains closed at 7th Street near Grace Lutheran Church and East Cook Street is also experiencing intermittent lane restrictions between 9th and 11th.

6th Street remains reduced to two lanes between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place. 5th Street between Broad and Iles Avenue will be reopening on Monday after a week-and-a-half long closure, but the road will remain reduced to two lanes after reopening.

Hilltop Road remains closed to all traffic between Buckeye and Destiny Drives; this includes the intersections with Burr Oak Drive, Oakwood Drive and White Timber Road. Access will be maintained, however, with the Beaver Creek, lake Forest and Timberlane subdivisions from the south and with the Timberlane East subdivision from the north.

Asphalt paving, oil paving, concrete work or concrete patching will be happening at the following locations:

Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)

Walnut Street (between Capitol Avenue and Monroe Street

2nd Street (between Ash and Laurel Streets)

Leland Avenue (between Illini Road and Noble Avenue)

Oak Street (between 4th Street and the railroad crossing west of 4th)

Edwards Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and College Street

Dial Court (between Cherry Road and Laurel Street)

The city’s sidewalk program and sidewalk repairs will also be taking place at the following locations:

14th Street (between Madison and Reynolds Streets)

19th Street (between North Grand and Cincinnati Avenues)

Bentley Circle

Columbia Avenue (between Amos and Mossman Avenues)

David Street (between Clear Lake Avenue and Monroe Street)

Federal Way (between Madison and Reynolds Streets)

Indian Grass Lane

Lewis Street (between Capitol Avenue and Monroe Street)

Martin Luther King Drive (between Clear Lake and Capitol Avenues)

Mason Street (between 14th Street and Federal Way)

Meridian Street (between Reynolds and Mason Streets)

200 South Ninth Street

2739 Clearlake Avenue

1130 West Cook Street

3119 Elmhurst Drive

2520 South Whittier

Williams Boulevard & MacArthur Boulevard

A curb repair will also be taking place at 527 Williams Street.