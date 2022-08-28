URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Urbana will experience intermittent lane closures for the next two weeks as construction crews mill and pave the road surfaces.

The T-shaped construction zone will be located on Springfield Avenue between Gregory Street and Coler Avenue and on Lincoln Avenue between Springfield and University. The City of Urbana said that a minimum of one lane will be maintained in each direction at all times with flaggers to control traffic, with side roads remaining open as well.

Access will be maintained to all properties during construction, but access to driveways may be temporarily restricted. Nearby street parking will be maintained while a driveway is closed.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and other construction areas.