SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Springfield will continue to see lane closures this week as construction projects continue or begin.

Capitol Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets will be closed through December as crews work on the railroad tracks that cross the road. Intermittent lane closures are also continuing between 9th and 11th on South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street.

Also continuing from last week is the closure of Hilltop Road between Alder Wood and Buckeye Drive and street repairs at 2221 South First Street. The sidewalks and parking lanes along 4th and Washington Streets will also remain closed as the parking garage there is demolished.

Concrete work continues from last week or begins this week in Bunn Park and on the following roads:

Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)

15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)

Blackwolf Road (south of Panther Creek Drive)

Dogwood Hills Road

Iles Avenue (between Haverford and Chatham Roads)

Redhawk Court

Taylor Avenue (between Cornell and Stanford Avenues)

Lindsey Road

Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)

Oak Street (between 3rd and 4th Streets)

In addition to the concrete work being performed, asphalt paving will begin on Blackwolf, Dogwood Hills and Red Hawk this week. Oil paving will continue from last week on Linden and Hawthorne Lanes and parkway repairs will begin place at the following locations this week: