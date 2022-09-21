JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets.

Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for patching followed by chip sealing on either Friday or Monday.

Once these phases of construction on Leonard is complete, the road will undergo micro-surfacing along with seven other streets:

Welch Street

Homewood Avenue

West Glenn Avenue (between Welch and Fillmore Avenue)

Maple Avenue

Urban Avenue

Thayer Avenue

South Lincoln Avenue (between Urban and Wabash Avenue)

Unless there is an emergency, there will be no access to these roads once they are barricaded off. The roads will be closed periodically and for an average of three to hour hours each

Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and closures and adjust their travels accordingly. More information is posted on the Village of Jerome’s website and questions can be directed to Public Works at 217-546-9647.