SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield released its weekly construction update on Friday regarding which roads in the city will see closures for the upcoming week.
Due to the Illinois State Fair happening this week, traffic around the State Fairgrounds will remain in a one-way, counterclockwise-only configuration. In addition, the east and westbound turn lanes at Veterans Parkway and Eighth Street will remain closed. This arrangement will last until Aug. 22.
The number of lanes on northbound Dirksen Parkway will be reduced and the eastbound turning lanes onto Northfield Drive will be restricted on Thursday as crews replace a traffic light at the intersection of Dirksen and Northfield. This work will begin at 6 a.m. and will be complete by 3 p.m. later that day. However inclement weather may delay this work to another date. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel to avoid a delay, but if they must drive through the area, they are advised to slow down and drive with caution.
Continuing from last week, Capitol Avenue remains closed to all traffic between 9th and 11th Streets and is still closed at 7th Street due to lasting structural damage to a church. South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street are reduced to one lane in each direction between 9th and 11th, 6th Street is reduced to three lanes between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place and 5th Street is reduced to two lanes between Broad and Stanford Avenue.
Hilltop Road remains closed to through traffic between Buckeye and Destiny Drives; the intersections of Hilltop with White Timber Road, Burr Oak Drive and Oakwood Drive are also closed.
A series of other road maintenance projects will also be taking place throughout the city, including:
- Asphalt paving
- Iles Avenue (between Haverford and Chatham Roads)
- Lindsay Road (between Bellerive and Golf Roads)
- Laurel Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and Lowell Avenue)
- Cressa Court
- Oil paving and chipping
- Warson Road
- Greenbriar and Huntleigh Drives (between Interlacken Street and Leland Grove)
- Concrete work
- 2nd Street (between Ash and Laurel Streets)
- Andy Road
- Laurel Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and Lowell Avenue)
- Leland Avenue (between Illini Road and Noble Avenue)
- Oak Street (between 4th Street and railroad tracks to west)
- Park Avenue (between north end and Denison Drive)
- Tanner Road
- Concrete patching
- Edwards Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and College Street)
- Reclamite treatment
- Archer Elevator Road (380 feet south of Southwoods Road to 210 feet north of Southwoods)
- Bayhill Drive
- Castle Pines Drive
- Chandlerwood Road
- Crystal Spring Drive
- Fernwood Drive
- Foxhall Lane (between Sandpiper Drive – Cockrell Lane)
- Glengate Drive
- Greenbriar Road (between Meadowbrook Road and West Road Drive)
- Huntington Road
- Kent Drive
- Ladera Drive
- Meadowbrook Road (between Greenbriar Road and 340 feet north of Greenbriar)
- Moorgate Drive
- Peach Tree Drive
- Queensway Road (between West Lakeshore and Moorgate Drives)
- Ravenswood Drive
- Sawgrass Drive
- Southwoods Road
- Spyglass Drive
- Sugar Loaf Drive