SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Various road construction projects are either beginning this week or continuing from last week in Springfield, which will result in several lane and roads being closed to traffic.

5th Street will be closing between Broad Place and Iles Avenue on Friday as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Thru traffic will not be allowed, but access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure. Work in that area is expected to end on August 1.

Continuing from last week, Monroe Street and Capitol Avenue remain closed due to the Rail Improvements Project between 9th and 11th Streets. Capitol is also closed at 7th Street due to a lightning strike on the steeple of Grace Lutheran Church.

Intermittent lane restrictions continue on South Grand Avenue and East Cool Street between 9th and 11th while Hilltop Road is closed in segments between White Timber Road and Alder Wood Drive. Hilltop between Alder Wood and Buckeye Drives is closed to through traffic while Hilltop between Buckeye and White Timber is closed to all traffic.

Concrete work and patching, asphalt paving and oil paving will also be taking place at the following locations:

5th Street (between North Grand Avenue and Carpenter Street)

Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)

Laurel Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and Lowell Avenue)

Leland Avenue (between Illini Road and Noble Avenue)

Edwards Street (between MacArthur and College Street)

Cedar Street (between 4th and 9th Streets)

Fox Bridge Road (between Stanford Avenue and 15th Street)

Pine Street (between 4th and 9th Street)

6th Street, on the other hand, is reopening on Monday between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place, the construction project that necessitated that closure having ended.