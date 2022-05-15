SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — At the start of a new week, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder’s office has announced a series of construction projects and road closures that are either continuing from last week or beginning this week.

Stanford Avenue between 11th Street and Fox Bridge Road remains closed for utility relocations. Churchill Road south of Jefferson Street also remains closed for the replacement of a bridge over the Jacksonville Branch.

Lane closures continue on southbound 5th Street between Broad Place and Iles Avenue and northbound 6th Street between Broad and Wellesley Avenue; both roads are reduced to three lanes each. Intermittent closures also continue at the underpass on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets and the westbound lanes of the East Cook Street underpass between 9th and 11th are still closed due to a water main relocation.

Another closure that continues from last week is the parking lanes and sidewalks along Washington and 4th Streets. That closure will continue through the rest of May while the parking garage on those streets is demolished.

Concrete work from last week is also continuing on 15th Street between Laurel and Ash Streets and on Taylor Avenue between Cornell Avenue and Stanford Avenues. Starting this week, concrete work will also begin on Seacroft Road, Southport Lane and Wentworth Drive.

Also beginning this week is inlet and manhole adjustments on Chatham Road and asphalt paving on Kate Court. Asphalt patching will also start on the following roads and in the following neighborhoods:

Bay Hill Drive

Blackwolf Road (South of Panther Creek Drive)

Castle Pines Drive

Crystal Spring Drive

Dogwood Hills

Foxhall Drive (between Sandpiper Drive and Cockrell Lane)

Iles Avenue (between Haverford and Chatham Roads)

Peach Tree Drive (East of Cockrell)

Red Hawk

Sawgrass Drive

Spyglass Drive

Sugar Loaf Drive

Parkway repairs, which include rock, ditching and culvert repairs, will also take place in the 500 block of White City Boulevard and the 0 block of Hedge Lane.

Also beginning this week is a closure on Hilltop Road between Rochester Road and Alder Wood Drive.