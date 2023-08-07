CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A residential street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane for the next three months as the city reconstructs the pavement.

Construction on Mullikin Drive began on Monday as part of the city’s 2023 Concrete Street Improvement Project. The southbound lane of the street was closed between Villa Drive and Windsor Road, turning that section into a one-lane, one-way street serving northbound traffic only.

The work on Mullikin is being performed in conjunction with road work on Copper Ridge Road, which intersects with Mullikin inside the work zone. Work on both streets is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route, if possible. If not, they are advised to proceed through the work zone with caution while paying attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. People are also advised to avoid parking on the street near the work zone and in areas that are marked “no parking.”

The City of Champaign said the contractor, A and R Services, will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience.