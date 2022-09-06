DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville can expect several roads to be reduced to one lane as pavement patching begins throughout the city.

Patching will begin on Wednesday on East West Newell Road, Southgate Drive and Customer Place. Depending on the weather, this work may last up to several weeks. Flaggers will be on hand to help with the flow of traffic.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel to their destination. However, if drivers must take a route that takes them on these roads, they are advised to stay alert and look for flaggers. Delays may occur and they could last for several minutes or more.