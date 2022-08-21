SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield has announced several road closures, traffic changes and construction updates for the week of August 22.

City Officials said the temporary changes in traffic near the Illinois State Fairgrounds will end by 6 a.m. on August 22 as the State Fair wraps up. While those temporary changes come to an end, a temporary traffic change around Lanphier High School will also begin due to nearby construction. 11th Street will close between North Grand Avenue and Converse during drop off and pickup times; parents will need to adhere to instructions shared by the Springfield School District regarding student arrivals and dismissals.

Elsewhere, westbound traffic on Capitol Avenue has resumed between Seventh and Ninth Streets and a lane of traffic has reopened on Seventh between Capitol and Jackson Street. Those closures were the result of damage to Grace Lutheran Church following a lightning strike on June 25. However, eastbound traffic between Seventh and Ninth will remain closed through September.

Other upcoming road and trail closures include the following:

Hilltop Road between Buckeye and Destiny Drive (closed to through traffic)

Intersections of White Timber, Burr Oak, and Oakwood at Hilltop (closed to through traffic)

Capitol Avenue between Ninth and Eleventh Street (closed to through traffic)

South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street between 9th and 11th Street (both reduced to one lane)

6th Street between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place (reduced to three lanes)

There are also many other repair projects happening to sidewalks, curbs, alleys and concrete roads throughout Springfield. A complete list can be found on the Springfield Mayor’s Facebook page.