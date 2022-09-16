SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to make a change in their driving routes on Monday as crews with City Water, Light and Power close a street for construction affiliated with water service.

CWLP crews will close northbound MacArthur Boulevard between Monroe and Washington Streets for this work; a detour route will be posted to guide drivers around this closure. Drivers in the area are warned to be aware of equipment and personnel in and near the road. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route of travel.

CWLP officials said the closure will remain in effect until road surface repairs are complete. This work is dependent on the weather and will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.