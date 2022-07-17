CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program starts this week on Interstate 57 in Champaign County.

A two-part resurfacing project will begin on Monday, with the first part taking place between Thomasboro and Rantoul. The seven-mile stretch of highway between those towns will be reduced to one lane while crews work on the road and the south ramps of the Rantoul exit.

The second part will begin later in the summer and will be located between Rantoul and the Ford County line. All road work is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes of travel, but if alternate routes are not feasible, they should expect delays and allow extra time to travel through the area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.