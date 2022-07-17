CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in a residential neighborhood of Champaign will be closing this week in order to allow construction crews to complete sanitary sewer service installation.

The closure will take place on Tremont Street between North Randolph and State Streets and will last between July 18 and July 25, weather permitting. Through traffic will not be allowed on Tremont while the closure is in place, but access will be maintained to properties on that block via Randolph.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes if possible.