CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the Rebuild Illinois capital programs enters its fourth year, nine projects are either underway or scheduled to start soon throughout Champaign County.

The nine projects represent an investment of more than $270 million, and are meant to improve safety and mobility while sustaining and creating jobs in the area.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’ aging infrastructure,” Governor Pritzker said in a statement. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Champaign-Urbana area and across the entire state.”

Champaign and Urbana Mayors Deb Feinen and Diane Marlin also spoke of the impact these projects will have.

“We are grateful for the Rebuild Illinois funds that are improving transportation safety in our community,” Feinen said. “The much-needed investment to modernize our aging infrastructure is deeply appreciated.”

“Rebuild Illinois projects are critically important to our community, particularly because they include all modes of transportation and safety improvements as well as bicycle and pedestrian facilities,” Marlin said. “These projects bring our tax dollars home.”

The two main projects in Champaign County, which make up a cornerstone of the entire Rebuild Illinois program, are taking place at the interchange between Interstates 57 and 74. More than $120 million is being used to reconstruct the interchange, which serves 40,000 vehicles every day. Construction began last August and will continue into late 2025. Reduced lanes, traffic pattern changes and nighttime closures are expected throughout construction.

The seven other projects in the county are listed below:

Interstate 74 bridges over Canadian National Railroad and Market Street in Champaign : Deck repairs began in August of 2020 and are expected to finish this fall. Two lanes of traffic remain open in each direction.

: Deck repairs began in August of 2020 and are expected to finish this fall. Two lanes of traffic remain open in each direction. Interstate 74 west of St. Joseph : Bridge deck repairs are underway and are expected to be complete in December. There are permanent lane closures with a barrier wall.

: Bridge deck repairs are underway and are expected to be complete in December. There are permanent lane closures with a barrier wall. U.S. Route 150 from County Road 2350 E in St. Joseph to the Vermilion County line : Road resurfacing began this month and will end in September. Intermittent lane closures will occur every day of the project.

: Road resurfacing began this month and will end in September. Intermittent lane closures will occur every day of the project. Interstate 57 from Rantoul to Thomasboro : Resurfacing began this month and will end in December. Daily lane closures will occur.

: Resurfacing began this month and will end in December. Daily lane closures will occur. Interstate 57 from Rantoul to the Ford County line : Resurfacing begins in August and will continue into next summer. Daily lane closures will occur.

: Resurfacing begins in August and will continue into next summer. Daily lane closures will occur. U.S. Route 45 from Saline Branch Ditch to just north of Olympian Drive : Installation of new shoulders and rumble strips will begin in July and will be complete in September. Intermittent lane closures will occur every day of the project.

: Installation of new shoulders and rumble strips will begin in July and will be complete in September. Intermittent lane closures will occur every day of the project. Intersection of U.S. Route 150 and Illinois Route 49 in Ogden: Drainage improvements will begin in August and will end in December. Intermittent lane closures will occur every day of the project.

“These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Champaign-Urbana area and all across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down.”

Through March of 2022, more than 3,800 miles of highway, 370 bridges and 550 additional safety improvements have been worked on and completed under the Rebuild Illinois program, which so far has cost $7.3 billion. The program as a whole, which passed the Illinois General Assembly in 2019, will cost $33.2 billion over six years, three of which have passed. Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in the state’s history and the first to work on all modes of transportation, including road, rail, water, public transport, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian.

More information about the program and its projects can be found on IDOT’s website.