DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rebuild Illinois capital program is entering its fourth year and nine of the program’s construction projects are either planned or already underway in Decatur and Macon County this year.

The nine projects will represent an investment of almost $67 million and will improve safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating jobs in the area.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’ aging infrastructure,” Governor Pritzker said in a statement. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Decatur area and across the entire state.”

Local and state leaders also spoke of the impact these projects will have.

“Roads and bridges are critical to every part of Decatur and Macon County, from economic development to public safety to the daily commute of workers and students,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe. “Prior to Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois, the state roadways running through our community were literally falling apart. Thanks to his focus on transportation, we are building our own success story in Decatur and Macon County.”

“The 96th District is so thankful to be included in IDOT’s work plans for the near future,” said State Rep. Sue Scherer (D- Decatur). “These projects will mean more good-paying jobs and improved lifestyles for the people of Decatur and the surrounding communities.”

The nine projects happening right now or planned to begin are listed below:

Interstate 72 from the Sangamon County line to 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 : Resurfacing of the highway began in March and is expected to be complete in November.

: Resurfacing of the highway began in March and is expected to be complete in November. North Wyckles Road over I-72 : The bridge carrying Wyckles over the highway closed in March for deck overlay. The project is expected to be complete in November.

: The bridge carrying Wyckles over the highway closed in March for deck overlay. The project is expected to be complete in November. U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 : Painting of the bridge carrying Route 36 over Route 51 will begin this summer and is expected to be complete in the fall.

: Painting of the bridge carrying Route 36 over Route 51 will begin this summer and is expected to be complete in the fall. Old U.S. Business Route 51 from I-72 to Illinois Route 121 : Resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements (including sidewalk ramps) begin in June with an expected completion time of fall 2023.

: Resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements (including sidewalk ramps) begin in June with an expected completion time of fall 2023. U.S. Route 36 from Illinois Route 48 to Church Street and West Eldorado Street from Illinois Route 48 to U.S. Route 36 : Road resurfacing, traffic signal modernization, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements. Also begins in June with completion expected in fall 2023.

: Road resurfacing, traffic signal modernization, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements. Also begins in June with completion expected in fall 2023. Illinois Route 121 from U.S. Route 36 through Mt. Zion : Road resurfacing, traffic signal modernization, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements. Also begins in June with completion expected in fall 2023.

: Road resurfacing, traffic signal modernization, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements. Also begins in June with completion expected in fall 2023. Old U.S. Business Route 51 from Cleveland Avenue in Decatur to U.S. Route 51, two miles south of Elwin Road : Road resurfacing, bridge deck overlay and bridge joint replacement. Also begins in June with completion expected in fall 2023.

: Road resurfacing, bridge deck overlay and bridge joint replacement. Also begins in June with completion expected in fall 2023. U.S. Route 36 near Airport Road to just west of Illinois Route 32 : Road resurfacing begins this summer and is expected to be complete in late 2023.

: Road resurfacing begins this summer and is expected to be complete in late 2023. William Street/Illinois Route 105 bridge over Lake Decatur: Replacement of the bridge superstructure begins in September and is expected to be complete in summer 2024.

With the exception of the Wyckles Road bridge, which closed to all traffic, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained through each construction zone.

“These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Decatur area and all across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down.”

Through March of 2022, more than 3,800 miles of highway, 370 bridges and 550 additional safety improvements have been worked on and completed under the Rebuild Illinois program, which so far has cost $7.3 billion. The program as a whole, which passed the Illinois General Assembly in 2019, will cost $33.2 billion over six years, three of which have passed. Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in the state’s history and the first to work on all modes of transportation, including road, rail, water, public transport, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian.

More information about the program and its projects can be found on IDOT’s website.