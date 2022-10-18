RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex.

The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area.

To accommodate this traffic and large crowd, officials will close South Murray Road between Stone Bridge Drive and County Road 2900 to non-event traffic. Other traffic will be directed onto County Road 2900 and Stone Bridge for travel around the complex.

As the area clears Saturday evening, the barricades closing Murray will be removed and Murray will reopen for general use overnight before closing again Sunday morning. The road will reopen again Sunday evening.

Any questions can be directed to Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer by calling 217-892-6801 or Sports Compelx Director Ryan Reid by calling 217-893-5731.