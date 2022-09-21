CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Norfolk Southern Railroad announced on Wednesday that a series of planned railroad crossing repairs and road closures were delayed and will instead start next week.

Norfolk Southern Railroad had previously said they were going to close five roads on Sept. 7 to begin repairs. However the railroad company said the repairs had been delayed and announced a new starting date for these closures: Monday, Sept. 26.

Norfolk Southern will be closing the following roads in order to allow crews to repair the railroad crossings on those streets:

Fifth Street just south of Washington Street

Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street

Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street

Bradley Avenue about halfway between Prospect Avenue and Hagan Street

McKinley Avenue about two-thirds of the way north of Bradley Avenue, south of Francis Drive

Depending on proximity to each other, work may extend across several crossings at one time. Once work begins at a crossing, it will take three to five days to complete.

Access to properties within the closures will be maintained, but through traffic will need to find a different route. For the Bradley Avenue closure, drivers are advised to follow a detour route that includes Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Bradley Avenue east and west of the closure will remain open to local traffic.