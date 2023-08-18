MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The new I-74/I-57 interchange detour is leaving many in Mahomet with concerns. IDOT recommended Mahomet as a detour for drivers heading north, but the police department is suggesting a different route.

“Progress causes hassle, right?” asked Jim Lowe, a Vet-Med professor at the University of Illinois. “I mean, this is one of the unfortunate bits that to move forward sometimes is a little inconvenient.”

The ramp from westbound I-74 to northbound I-57 isn’t going to be available for the next two years. While it may be inconvenient for some, Lowe said he’s somewhat happy to see work being done.

“We’ve had trucks carrying livestock roll over a lot, so we get called for that,” said Lowe, “So we have cows running around free at the interchange because a truck tipped over because that was so steep. So that’ll be great, that’s going to stop, but boy, the two years is a long time.”

It’s going to be safer for trucks, but now those semis are going to be driving through Mahomet.

“Either turning around at Prairie View Road or perhaps getting off at Lombard, which is Route 47 heading north from there,” said Michael Metzler, Mahomet’s Police Chief.

The increased traffic isn’t something the people of the village are used to.

“I live in Mahomet, so we drive into Urbana every day for work,” Lowe said. “So, home and through that interchange every day, it’s already long. So, the thought of two years is like really more.”

The Mahomet Police Department took to social media on Wednesday to warn of the increased traffic.

“Our goal in putting out the information we did yesterday was just to make sure the public was aware and to be prepared for an influx of a lot of traffic at that particular location,” Metzler said.

They’re asking drivers to consider other alternate routes to help prevent too much congestion over the next two years.

“We don’t know what to expect, how much it’s going to increase,” Meltzer said. “But we suspect that it will be significant.”

The highway upgrades will make the interchange safer for cars and semis taking the exit. It will also repave I-57, widen I-74 and add new storm sewers.