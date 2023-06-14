CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Interstate 74 will be shut down in Champaign Wednesday night due to emergency power line repairs, the Illinois State Police announced.

Officials said that the power lines are located above I-74 between Prospect Avenue and the interchange with I-57. As a result, the following traffic detours will be implemented at 8:15 p.m.:

Eastbound I-74 traffic will be directed onto southbound I-57

Westbound I-74 traffic will be directed onto Prosepct Avenue

The ramp leading from northbound I-57 to eastbound I-74 will be closed

These repairs and associated detours are anticipated to last 45 to 60 minutes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.