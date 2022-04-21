CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing lanes on three roads in Champaign next week in order to repair potholes.

Work on the roads will begin Monday and last for different lengths of time. The southbound lane of Kenwood Road between John Street and Sheridan Drive will be closed until Wednesday and the eastbound lane of John between Kenwood and Duncan Road will be closed until May 6.

Flaggers will control traffic on those roads and access to properties will be maintained. The lanes will be reopened on Fridays and weekends.

Fifth Street in Campustown will also be worked on between Green and East John Streets. That block will be closed to through traffic, but access to properties in that block will be maintained. That closure is expected to end on Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel. Work on all three roads is weather dependent and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.