CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on westbound Interstate 72 Wednesday night.

The Illinois State Police said the deadly crash happened just outside of Champaign at 11:22 p.m. Troopers responded to Milepost 180 and found one person at the scene; they were pronounced dead there. The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene.

Westbound I-72 was shut down for nearly four-and-a-half hours as emergency personnel responded. The highway reopened around 4 a.m.