URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Church Street in Urbana will be closed to traffic for the next week as crews remove and replace the pavement.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday between North Orchard and North McCullough Streets. Access will be maintained to properties located in this stretch of Church Street, but through traffic will not be allowed. There will be a marked detour from McCullough to University Avenue and from Lincoln Avenue to Church.

Construction is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

People are encouraged to drive through this and other construction zones with caution.