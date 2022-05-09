CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on one Champaign street later this week in order to repair pavement failures.

The southbound lane of Fields Drive South will be closed between Windsor Road and Healthcare Drive on Thursday while crews make repairs. The repairs are dependent on the weather and this closure may be moved or extended in the event of inclement weather.

People are asked not to park on Fields near the construction site and in areas that are marked “no parking.” Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible; if alternate routes aren’t possible, drivers are advised to proceed cautiously through the construction zone.

The construction contractor will attempt to complete the repairs as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience.