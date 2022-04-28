EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing a lane of U.S. Route 45 in Effingham starting Monday in order to repair pavement.

The closure will span from Technology Drive to Rickleman Avenue, with working taking overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times with flaggers controlling traffic. The project will also require intermittent closures of the ramps for Interstate 57 and 70; detours to an alternate interchange will be posted.

The project is expected to be complete by June 1.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel to avoid the work area. If that is not feasible, drivers passing through the area should expect delays and allow for extra time to travel. Drivers are further advised to obey flaggers and the posted speed limit, pay close attention to the changed conditions and signs of the work area, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.