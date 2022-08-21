EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Banker Street in Effingham will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday as construction crews begin the latest Rebuild Illinois project.

Pavement patching will begin on Route 45/Banker Street starting Monday and will take place between Fayette and Jaycee Avenues. The patching will provide a smoother road surface to travelers.

Drivers are advised to consider using an alternate route of travel to avoid the construction zone. If they cannot, drivers should expect delays and plan for extra time to travel. They are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

This closure will involve the use of dynamic message boards, arrow boards, spotters and barricades to guide drivers through.