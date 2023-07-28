CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Kirby Avenue in Champaign could be closed for possibly the entire weekend after the pavement buckled under the extreme heat.

The bucking happened just west of Mayfair Drive on Friday. City officials said that, due to the availability of concrete, the earliest repairs can begin is Saturday, but they might not even begin until Monday.

The westbound lanes will be closed until repairs are complete.

City officials also reminded people to drive carefully through the area.