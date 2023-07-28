CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving eastbound on Interstate 72 are advised to use caution in Champaign County after the excessive heat caused part of the pavement to buckle.

State Police said the buckling happened in the left lane near milepost 177, east of the Illinois Route 47 exit. The right lane appears to be unaffected.

IDOT is gathering resources to fix the issue as soon as possible.

State Police said that all drivers should use caution in the area, but singled out two-wheeled vehicles as needing especial caution.