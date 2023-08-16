CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt in Champaign on Wednesday when a car rolled over in a crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Market Street. Champaign Police officials said officers found one car rolled over and immediately got to work with Champaign Fire Department crews to assist the people inside.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but officials said they are expected to be ok. Officials added that a driver was ticketed for their role in the crash.

Officers are still on the scene to ensure safety while the cleanup continues.