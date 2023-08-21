FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in rural Ford County over the weekend left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, State Police reported.

The crash happened Saturday night at 9:15 p.m. Officials said a car was driving westbound on County Road 1100 North when it failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois Route 47. The car drove through the stop sign and hit a car driving northbound on Route 47.

The passenger of the westbound car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The drivers of both cars sustained serious injuries and were airlifted from the scene. There is no word on their current conditions.

State Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.