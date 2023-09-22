CHAMPAIGN, COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a crash on Illinois Route 130 south of Philo, State Police confirmed.

The crash happened at the intersection with County Road 700 North. State Troopers said that at approximately 7:42 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection. One of the drivers involved was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Reporters on the scene of crash found the two vehicles on the side of the road. One was in the roadside ditch and the other came to rest in a cornfield.

State Police did not provide any information on how the crash occurred.