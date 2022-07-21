SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Sullivan were reminded on Thursday by the city’s Street Department that construction crews will be oiling and chipping roads on Friday and Monday.

The Department said roads that were previously tilled are scheduled for oiling and chipping. These roads include:

County Road 1200 North

Victory Court

Corey Avenue

Eastlawn Drive between Jackson and Kennedy Streets

Russel Street between McClellan and Graham Streets

Seymour Street between Milton and Hagerman Streets

Photo courtesy of the City of Sullivan

People who live on these roads are asked to move their vehicles three feet off the street by 4 a.m. Friday morning. If a road is not oiled and chipped on Friday, then vehicles should be moved off that road by 4 a.m. on Monday.