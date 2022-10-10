CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing an off-ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 this week as construction crews continue a reconstruction project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 is set to close for two days – Tuesday and Wednesday – while crews construct a temporary ramp to be used during the rest of the reconstruction project. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and use an alternate route; if not, they are encouraged to allow for extra time to travel to their destination.

A detour will be posted for drivers wanting to get from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57. This detour involves getting off I-74 and onto northbound I-57, traveling north to Market Street and using the ramps there to turn around.

The ramp will reopen on Thursday.