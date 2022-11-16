BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road.

The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between Main Street and Commerce Parkway. Bloomington Police expect this closure to last for one hour.

All traffic is being rerouted away from the scene of the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice and drive slowly for the rest of the evening.

This is a developing story.