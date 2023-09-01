CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini start their football season Saturday night against Toledo, and with the new season comes new traffic patterns and closures to the streets around Memorial Stadium.

In the past, three of the streets that surround the stadium – First Street, Peabody Drive and Kirby Avenue – were closed or limited to vehicular traffic while Fourth Street, running along the east side of the stadium, remained open. Starting Saturday, all four roads will be closed on game days, forming a square of closures that completely surrounds Memorial Stadium.

In addition, the closure of Kirby Avenue is being extended westward. People used to be able to drive on Kirby from Neil Street to First Street before turning south onto First, but that is no longer possible. Kirby will now be closed at Oak Street, forming a temporary T-intersection.

U of I Police officials said this will enhance security around the stadium while keeping traffic on the move before and after the game.

Officials are also encouraging football fans to utilize the new parking deck that was built on the east side of the stadium. Located at Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street, close to the Dick Butkus statue, the deck can accommodate several hundred cars. People can purchase parking there in advance via the ParkMobile app.

With Fourth closed, drivers will need to drive west on Pennsylvania to access the parking deck.

Parking lots in research park will also be an option this year, with parking available for purchase the day of a game.