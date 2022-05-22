CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a slight delay, a road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will begin this week.

Weather permitting, crews from A and R Services will close the southbound lane of Fourth Street between Daniel Street and Armory Avenue on Tuesday, May 24. Working two separate contracts from Illinois American Water and the City of Champaign, A and R crews will replace a water main located beneath Fourth and then repair the pavement. Fourth will become a one-way road for northbound traffic only for the duration of the project.

Fourth was originally supposed to close on May 16, but the City of Champaign announced a delay in the project’s starting date. Despite the delay, the project is still expected to be complete by mid-September.

People driving in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel when possible. If they must drive through the construction area, people are advised to proceed with caution, paying close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. Cars should not be parked on the street near the construction zone or in areas that are marked “No Parking.”