SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several construction projects that were taking place in Springfield last week will continue this week as new projects begin.

Starting Monday, the Springfield Rail Improvements Project will result in the closure of Capitol Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets. This closure is expected to last 182 days and wrap up in December.

Asphalt patching will also begin this week on Iles Avenue between Haverford and Chatham Roads and on Crane Drive and Cressa Court. Asphalt paving will also take place on Seacroft Road, Southport Lane and Wentworth Drive.

Concrete work will continue or begin on the following roads:

Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)

15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)

Blackwolf Road (south of Panther Creek Drive)

Dogwood Hills Road

Redhawk Court

Seacroft Road

Southport Lane

Wentworth Drive

Taylor Avenue (between Cornell and Stanford Avenues)

Street repairs will also take place at the following locations:

2221 South First Street

555 East Cook Street (6th Street side)

414 West Miller Street

2260 Warson Road

Leland and Willemore Avenues

Hilltop Road will remain closed to all traffic between Rochester Road and Buckeye Drive while lane closures continue on 5th, 6th and Cook Streets and on South Grand Avenue.

Demolition of the parking garage at Washington and 4th Streets is expected to wrap up on Friday, ending the closure of the sidewalks and parking lanes in the vicinity.