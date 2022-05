SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes on Adams Street in Springfield are set to close on Tuesday to accommodate the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighter Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony at BOS Center.

Two fire trucks will be parked in front of the venue as part of the ceremony. This requires the closure of the northern parking lane and westbound traffic lane of Adams between 7th and 9th Streets.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and end at 2 p.m. the same day.