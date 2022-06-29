EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from New Mexico was issued two tickets on Wednesday after his car crashed on Interstate 70.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. near milepost 100 in Effingham County. State Troopers said that 20-year-old Ezekiel Thompkins of Las Vegas, New Mexico was driving westbound when, for unknown reasons, his car left the road, crossed the center median and the eastbound lanes and crashed along a tree line.

Thompkins was taken to an area hospital with injuries, but is expected to be ok. State Troopers issued him tickets for Improper Lane Usage and for driving with a suspended registration.