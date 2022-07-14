URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing down one block of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana next week in order to repair a bridge carrying the road over Boneyard Creek. This project is expected to last almost a month.

The closure will be between Springfield Avenue and Green Street and it will start on at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access will be maintained to properties on that block, but through traffic will not be allowed.

There will be a marked detour leading traffic onto Springfield and Green to use Goodwin Avenue for passage around the closure. Repairs are expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and other construction areas. Questions and concerns can be made to Chase Hinton as 217-384-2342.